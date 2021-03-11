Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Mar 11, 2021 at 07:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints re-sign veteran running back and core special teamer Dwayne Washington
Saints awarded 3 compensatory draft picks — 2 in the 3rd round, 1 in the sixth round
The NFL salary cap is set at $182.5 million. What does that mean for the Saints?

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints awarded three compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft
Photos: Dwayne Washington with the New Orleans Saints
Saints on Social 2021: March 4 - March 10
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with RB Dwayne Washington

From NFL.com
NFL awards 36 compensatory draft picks to 17 teams
Jerry Jones: No regrets if 'I overpaid for' Dak Prescott

Advertising