Saints Morning Break for Thursday, August 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 10, 2023 at 09:15 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Best of Saints Training Camp 2023 | Week 2 Fans

Catch the best fan photos from the team's second week of practices at 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, July 31 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.
7 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.
9 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.
10 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.
11 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.
12 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the NFL's Back Together Weekend.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
On Wednesday, August 2, the New Orleans Saints surprised super fan Charlotte, who is battling Synovial Sarcoma, with a meet-and-greet from her favorite player tight end Taysom Hill following the team's practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp.
13 / 50

On Wednesday, August 2, the New Orleans Saints surprised super fan Charlotte, who is battling Synovial Sarcoma, with a meet-and-greet from her favorite player tight end Taysom Hill following the team's practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
On Wednesday, August 2, the New Orleans Saints surprised super fan Charlotte, who is battling Synovial Sarcoma, with a meet-and-greet from her favorite player tight end Taysom Hill following the team's practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp.
14 / 50

On Wednesday, August 2, the New Orleans Saints surprised super fan Charlotte, who is battling Synovial Sarcoma, with a meet-and-greet from her favorite player tight end Taysom Hill following the team's practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
On Wednesday, August 2, the New Orleans Saints surprised super fan Charlotte, who is battling Synovial Sarcoma, with a meet-and-greet from her favorite player tight end Taysom Hill following the team's practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp.
15 / 50

On Wednesday, August 2, the New Orleans Saints surprised super fan Charlotte, who is battling Synovial Sarcoma, with a meet-and-greet from her favorite player tight end Taysom Hill following the team's practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
42 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
43 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
44 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
45 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
46 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
47 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
48 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
49 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
50 / 50

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
From NOLA.com

The Saints have waived an offensive lineman, signed a familiar face at tight end

Countdown to kickoff: Saints' No. 31, Jim Taylor, was big drawing card for inaugural season

Do Saints expect to see Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs starters in preseason game? They have a hunch.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders dancing his way into comfort zone with New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Game Preview: Chiefs at Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

Payton Turner talks health, preseason action

All-Access Photos: 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/9/23

