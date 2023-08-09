New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz and waived/injured guard Koda Martin. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Holtz, 6-3, 255 was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as a free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh native has appeared in 50 regular season games with ten starts for Washington (2019), the Chicago Bears (2019-21) and the Saints (2022), recording seven receptions for 91 yards, while also contributing on special teams on multiple units with 11 career tackles.
In 2022, Holtz appeared in six games with two starts for New Orleans after signing with the team in the offseason, contributing in a blocking capacity on offense and also participating in multiple special teams units.
In four seasons for the Panthers from 2012-15, Holtz posted 81 receptions for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, he posted 24 grabs for 350 yards (14.6 avg.) with four scoring grabs.