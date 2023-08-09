New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Holtz, 6-3, 255 was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as a free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh native has appeared in 50 regular season games with ten starts for Washington (2019), the Chicago Bears (2019-21) and the Saints (2022), recording seven receptions for 91 yards, while also contributing on special teams on multiple units with 11 career tackles.

In 2022, Holtz appeared in six games with two starts for New Orleans after signing with the team in the offseason, contributing in a blocking capacity on offense and also participating in multiple special teams units.