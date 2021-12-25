Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 25, 2021 at 08:21 AM
New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome lit up for the holidays

As the Saints prepare for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Caesars Superdome is in the holiday spirit, preparing for a festive weekend.

Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)
Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)

Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)
Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)

Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)
Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)

Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)
Caesar's Superdome lit up for the Holidays. Photographed on Thursday, December 23, 2021. (Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC)

From NOLA.com

Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book is ready for his debut

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead sits out practice again

Four more Saints added to Covid list

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Coach Sean Payton returns, linebacker Demario Davis among players placed on Covid-19 list

Saints add four players, three coaches to Covid-19 list

Watch: Coach Sean Payton's press conference

Watch: Quarterback Ian Book's press conference

Listen: Greg Cote of the Miami Herald talks Dolphins on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Photos of the Saints Pro Bowlers

