Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 19, 2020 at 08:51 AM
From NOLA.com

Drew Brees will start vs. Chiefs

Saints vs. Chiefs predictions

How the Saints defense plans to prove itself vs. Chiefs

Secondary market for Saints-Chiefs tickets is hot

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Brees returning for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

NFL Network's Steve Wyche on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Sean Payton, Andy Reid two of the best play-callers in the game

Final Saints-Chiefs Injury Report

