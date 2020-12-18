New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returning for Sunday's game against Kansas City

Brees' presence should have a positive influence on the offensive line, as well. Hill was sacked five times in the Saints' 24-21 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, and has been sacked 14 times overall. Brees' ability to quickly dissect and get rid of the ball can be helpful against pressure; in 8.5 games, he was sacked 10 times.

"Any time we're talking about someone with the experience and understanding of all the different looks, and Kansas City presents those, that's a benefit," Payton said. "He's had a good week. All those guys have, and we're ready to go."

Payton said that Hill, who completed 72 percent of his passes for 834 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions, accomplished the primary goal of a starter.

"The No. 1 thing – the No. 1 thing – was winning," Payton said. "And we were able to win three of four of those games. Obviously, it was encouraging and you kind of go from there.