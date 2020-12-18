Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Michael Thomas listed as OUT vs. Chiefs on Sunday

Dec 18, 2020 at 03:13 PM
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Malcom Brown Shoulder/Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Michael Thomas Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP FP FP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP LP LP Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk Elbow LP FP FP
DE Marcus Davenport Quad LP FP FP
G Andrus Peat Foot LP FP FP

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Mike Remmers Back/Neck DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
T Eric Fisher Back DNP DNP FP Questionable
LB Damien Wilson Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Tyreek Hill Hamstring FP FP FP
TE Nick Keizer Ankle/Knee FP FP FP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Hip FP FP FP
DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP FP FP
DE Alex Okafor Knee FP FP FP
T Martinas Rankin Knee FP FP FP
C Austin Reiter Knee FP FP FP
RB Darwin Thompson Illness DNP DNP Out
TE Ricky Seals-Jones Illness DNP FP

