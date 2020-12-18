Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Shoulder/Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Elbow
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Quad
|LP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Mike Remmers
|Back/Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|T
|Eric Fisher
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|FP
|Questionable
|LB
|Damien Wilson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Nick Keizer
|Ankle/Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Derrick Nnadi
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Alex Okafor
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|T
|Martinas Rankin
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|C
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Darwin Thompson
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Illness
|DNP
|FP