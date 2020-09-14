Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 14

From NOLA.com
Saints QB Drew Brees breaks Brett Favre's career passing attempts record
'Put me anywhere:' Position flexibility in Saints' secondary makes New Orleans 'dangerous'
Photos: Kamara, Saints hit hard after slow start vs. Bucs at fanless Superdome
Walker: This Saints win made it loud and clear — there's no recreating the Superdome atmosphere
Report: Saints LB Demario Davis signed 3-year extension before season-opener vs. Bucs
Saints superfans call on Mayor Cantrell to 'Get us in that Dome'
Defense shines, offensive play calling 'awful,' as Saints top Buccaneers in near-silent Superdome
What we learned, what is trending and final thoughts from the Saints 34-22 win
Alvin Kamara's big week — 2 touchdowns, a new contract and a Saints win: 'I'm thankful'
Saints' streak of holding running backs to less than 100 yards now at 44 games
Saints call attention to injustice with #SayHerName T-shirts, Breonna Taylor's name on helmets, masks
From NewOrleansSaints.com
Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins provides standout play for New Orleans Saints in season opener
Timely contributions by each unit fuel New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay in season opener
Game recap - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints dominate Tom Brady, Buccaneers 34-23 in historic Week 1 matchup
Highlights of the biggest plays made by the Saints' defense in Week 1 vs Buccaneers
Linebacker Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints agree to three-year contract extension
Drew Brees postgame interview after Saints win vs. Buccaneers
Alvin Kamara postgame after 2 TDs in win vs. Buccaneers
Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Margus Hunt talks blocked field goal postgame after week 1 win vs. Buccaneers
Janoris Jenkins talks pick-6 vs. Tom Brady in week 1 win against the Buccaneers
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.