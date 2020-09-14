Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-With the win, the Saints open the 2020 season 1-0 and win their season opener in consecutive years for the first time since 2008-10. New Orleans returns to action on Monday, Sept. 21 when it takes on the Las Vegas Raiders in the first NFL game played in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

-With the win, New Orleans' all-time record against Tampa Bay improves to 36-21 and improves to 20-11 in games played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

-The Saints amassed 271 yards of offense, including 82 yards rushing and 189 yards receiving. Defensively, the Saints held Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady to a 78.4 passer rating, recording two interceptions and three sacks.

-For Coach Sean Payton, the opening day victory is the seventh of his career and evens his season opener record at 7-7. The victory also improves Payton's record in home openers to 9-5.

-With this win, Payton's record against Tampa Bay improves to 17-10 and 9-5 at home. Payton's record against Tampa Bay Coach Bruce Arians improves to 5-1.

-Beginning his 20th NFL season and 15th in New Orleans, quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ became the NFL's all-time leader in pass attempts, surpassing Brett Favre's 10,169 attempts. Brees finished with 30 pass attempts, moving to 10,191 for his career.

-Brees finished with 160 yards on 18-for-30 passing and two touchdowns. With his two touchdown passes, Brees surpassed Peyton Manning for second-most multi-touchdown games in his career, with 166. Brees has now thrown for at least two touchdowns in nine of his 15 season openers with the Saints.

-Tight end ﻿Jared Cook﻿ led the Saints with 80 receiving yards on five receptions. Cook's 46-yard fourth quarter reception was the Saints' longest completion, and hep set up a five-yard touchdown pass from Brees to receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

-In his first game with the Saints, Sanders became the 70th player to catch a touchdown pass from Brees. Sanders finished with three receptions for 15 yards and the touchdown reception. Sanders has now recorded a touchdown reception in each of his last three season openers.

-Cornerback Janoris Jenkins recorded a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown with 13:22 to play in the third quarter, the eighth of his career. Jenkins' eight career interceptions returned for a touchdown is tied for eighth all time with Eric Allen, Ronde Barber, and Charles Tillman. Jenkins added nine tackles and one pass defense.

-Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 16 rushing yards on 12 attempts and 51 receiving yards on five receptions, adding a rushing and receiving touchdown. Kamara recorded his 14th career multi-touchdown game and fourth such game against Tampa Bay, the most of any opponent.

-Kamara's rushing touchdown was the 28th of his career and moves him into a tie with Chuck Muncie and Pierre Thomas for fourth in the club record books. Kamara now has 40 career touchdowns, which surpasses Lance Moore for ninth in team history.

-Quarterback Taysom Hill recorded positive yards rushing, passing, and receiving for the third time in his career, finishing with 13 rushing yards on three attempts, 38 passing yards on one-for-one passing, and 14 receiving yards on one reception. The two previous games in which Hill recorded positive yards in all three categories were on Dec. 22, 2019 in a 38-28 victory at Tennessee and on Nov. 10, 2019 in a 26-9 loss against Atlanta.

-Safety Marcus Williams recorded his 11th career interception, picking off a Brady pass intended for Mike Evans with 11:06 to play in the second quarter. Williams, who recorded an interception in the Saints' season opener for the second consecutive season, added one tackle and one pass defense.

-Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson led New Orleans finished with a team- and career-high 10 tackles. Gardner-Johnson also recorded a pass defense.

-Receiver Michael Thomas matched a career low with three receptions, finishing with 17 yards receiving. The last game in which Thomas recorded three receptions came on Oct. 15, 2017 in a 52-38 victory over Detroit.

-The defense recorded three sacks, one each for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, linebacker Demario Davis, and defensive end Carl Granderson.

-In his first game with New Orleans, defensive end Margus Hunt blocked a second quarter 54-yard field goal attempt by K Ryan Succup. The blocked field goal was the fifth of Hunt's career, after finishing second in NCAA history with 17 blocked kicks and setting an NCAA record with 10 blocked field goals during his career at SMU.

-Running back Latavius Murray finished with a team-leading 48 yards rushing on 15 attempts, the most rushing attempts Murray has recorded in any of his six career season openers.

-Punter Thomas Morstead played in his 175th career game, moving into a tie with tight end Hoby Brenner for eighth on the club's all-time games played list. Morstead punted six times, with five punts downed inside the 20 and recorded one kickoff, which was muffed by Tampa Bay and recovered by receiver Bennie Fowler.

-Kicker Wil Lutz converted all of his attempts, making field goals of 29 and 21 yards and going four-for-four on extra-point attempts. Lutz also recorded six touchbacks off kickoffs, reaching 251 for his career.

-Playing in his 145th consecutive game, defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit. Jordan's 145 consecutive games played is good for second in club record books, surpassing Wayne Martin and Kevin Houser, both with streaks of 144 games.

-New Orleans opens its NFC South slate 1-0. The Saints have qualified for the postseason in six out of their last seven seasons in which they opened their NFC South schedule with a victory.