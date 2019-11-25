Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Nov. 25

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Nov 25, 2019 at 09:08 AM

From NOLA.com
NFC playoff picture: Saints, 49ers strengthen grip on top playoff seeds as showdown looms
Record watch: Keep up with Saints QB Drew Brees as he chases 2 more NFL career marks
Rabalais: How old is Drew Brees? Old Drew just fine, especially with a game on the line
Could Saints-49ers get moved to primetime? Learn more about the NFL's flex scheduling procedure
Record watch: Keep up with Saints WR Michael Thomas as he chases a 17-year-old NFL record
What's a Saints huddle like at the start of a game-winning drive? 'You don't see fear'
Walker: Saints, despite the injuries that just keep on coming, 'keep pounding' their way to wins
Saints DE Marcus Davenport shows off 'freakish physical talent' after hurdling Panthers O-line
Saints' Wil Lutz celebrates winning field goal against Panthers, not opposing kicker's misfortune
Drew Brees looks ahead to Thanksgiving, Saints-Falcons rematch, 'turkey and football'
Saints vs. Panthers: What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from a wild win

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints produce enough winning plays to fend off Carolina
Guard Patrick Omameh plays tackle, New Orleans Saints offense continues to roll against Carolina
Game recap: New Orleans Saints defeat Carolina Panthers 34-31 on Wil Lutz's field goal as time expires
Notes from New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game
Wil Lutz makes game-winning 33-yard field goal
Pool reporter Larry Holder's interview with Al Riveron, NFL's head of officiating
Saints receiver Michael Thomas records 100th reception of season in Week 12 game vs. Panthers
Transcript: New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Postgame Quotes | Saints-Panthers 2019 Week 12
Transcript: New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees Postgame Quotes | Saints-Panthers 2019 Week 12
Michael Thomas, "I'm here to help my teammates have the best chance to win"
Every Michael Thomas catch from 101-yard game | Week 12

Photos: Locker Room Celebration | Saints-Panthers Week 12 2019

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
1 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
2 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
3 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
4 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
5 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
6 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
7 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
8 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
9 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
10 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
11 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
12 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
13 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
14 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
15 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
16 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
17 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
18 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
19 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
20 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
21 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
22 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
23 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
24 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
25 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
26 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
27 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
28 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
29 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
30 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
31 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
32 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
33 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
34 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
35 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
36 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.
37 / 50

The New Orleans Saints celebrate the Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers inside the locker room presented by Mercedes-Benz.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
38 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
39 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
40 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
41 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
42 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
43 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
44 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
45 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
46 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
47 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
48 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
49 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
50 / 50

Saints 34 - Panthers 31 (W) 9-2

2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Advertising