Pool reporter Larry Holder's interview with Al Riveron, NFL's head of officiating

Pool reporter Larry Holder of The Athletic interviewed NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron following Sunday's 34-31 New Orleans Saints victory about overturning a non-call for defensive pass interference with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Holder: Can you take me through your thought process on overturning the ruling of no defensive pass interference late in the fourth quarter?

Riveron: "The ruling on the field initially was an incomplete pass. Carolina challenges the ruling on the field. They were looking for defensive pass interference. After reviewing it, it was clear and obvious through visual evidence that the defender significantly hinders the receiver while the ball is in the air, therefore, it's defensive pass interference."

Holder: What would be the difference between defensive pass interference and holding on that play?