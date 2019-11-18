Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Nov. 18

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Nov 18, 2019 at 08:30 AM

From NOLA.com
Walker: Saints beat Bucs to remove bad taste from last week's loss, but still hungry for more
Another record for Michael Thomas: Saints WR makes NFL history vs. Buccaneers
Saints vs. Buccaneers: What we learned, what's trending, final thoughts after big bounce back win
Picked apart: Saints reel in 4 interceptions for 1st time since 2012
Just another 'ho-hum' day in this record-pace year Saints' Michael Thomas is assembling
Saints' Jared Cook did plenty of damage with his 2 opportunities against Tampa Bay
Saints quarterback Drew Brees shows he still has those 4th and 1 hops
Saints WR Ted Ginn joins 400 - receptions club

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints get back on track in big way with victory over Tampa Bay
Nick Easton steps in, New Orleans Saints offensive line operates smoothly against Tampa Bay
Game notes: New Orleans Saints-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Highlights of every catch from Michael Thomas' 114-yard game vs Bucs | Week 11
Highlights of Drew Brees' best throws vs. the Bucs | Week 11
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Players Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2019 Week 11
Transcript: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2019 Week 11

From Yahoo! Sports
Evans held in check as Saints beat Bucs 34-17

From ESPN.com
Saints, with four picks against the Bucs, tighten their grip on NFC South

Photos: Locker Room Celebration | Saints-Buccaneers Week 11 2019

Check out photos of the Saints locker room celebration presented by Mercedes-Benz following the Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

**Wil Lutz:** Rainy day couldn’t keep us away from this beauty! Morning round at Mountain Top 13 hole Par 3 course. Evening round at Tiger’s new Payne’s valley 19 hole course!
