New Orleans Saints get back on track in big way with victory over Tampa Bay

OFFENSE: A week ago, the Saints failed to score an offensive touchdown at home for the first time since the 2005 season. Sunday, they scored three against Tampa Bay – all Drew Brees touchdown passes, in part because they cleaned up their act in the red zone. The Saints were 3 of 4 in the red zone, after going 0-for-3 against Atlanta. Brees completed 80 percent of his passes (28 of 35), the Saints ran for 109 yards against a defense that only was allowing 77 per game, they were successful on seven of 13 third-down attempts and time of possession (37 minutes for the Saints, 23 for Tampa Bay) was back to what New Orleans had grown accustomed to. The 328 yards of offense were a bit misleading; when the Saints needed to make a play or convert, they did. They were efficient and capitalized on what the defense provided.