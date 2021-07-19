Saints Morning Break for Monday, July 19

New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning kicked off the 25th anniversary of the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University on Friday, July 16. Joined by his sons Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Cooper Manning, the weekend-long event aims to enhance the high school football experience and offer skill building for young athletes.
