Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

The New Orleans Saints hired Michael Hodges during the 2017 offseason to serve as a defensive assistant. Hodges was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019 and now enters his second season as linebackers coach.

In his first season as the club's primary linebackers coach, Hodges oversaw a linebackers corps that saw Demario Davis post a team-leading 119 tackles, four sacks and six passes defensed as he was selected as an Associated Press second-team All-Pro. Davis led the Saints in tackles for the third straight season. Under Hodges' leadership, Kwon Alexander was able to carve out a role in the Saints defense following a midseason trade, starting all eight games he played in, tying for the team lead with two fumble recoveries.