Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

The New Orleans Saints hired Michael Hodges during the 2017 offseason to serve as a defensive assistant. Hodges was promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2019 and now enters his second season as linebackers coach.
In his first season as the club's primary linebackers coach, Hodges oversaw a linebackers corps that saw Demario Davis post a team-leading 119 tackles, four sacks and six passes defensed as he was selected as an Associated Press second-team All-Pro. Davis led the Saints in tackles for the third straight season. Under Hodges' leadership, Kwon Alexander was able to carve out a role in the Saints defense following a midseason trade, starting all eight games he played in, tying for the team lead with two fumble recoveries.
In 2019, Hodges' assistance with the linebackers featured solid production from the unit. Davis was selected as an AP first-team All-Pro, leading the team with a club-best 111 tackles, four sacks, one interception and a career-high 11 passes defensed.
Michael Hodges coaching career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Texas A&M (College)
|Strength & conditioning assistant
|2011
|Fresno State (College)
|Graduate assistant
|2012-13
|Eastern Illinois (College)
|Linebackers coach
|2014-15
|Eastern Illinois (College)
|Co-defensive coordinator & safeties coach
|2016
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Defensive assistant
|2017-18
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Assistant linebackers coach
|2019
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Linebackers coach
|2020-present
