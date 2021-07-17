25th annual Manning Passing Academy shines light on legacy of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning 

"It's been a great give-back to him for football," said Peyton Manning, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month. "Obviously, he's been a part of the game of football for such a long time, and what a great service to give back to the high school game, to the college game, to the pro game. Half of these starting NFL quarterbacks have been to this camp. We've been here the whole time just trying to teach guys how to play quarterback, receiver, tight end, running back. We feel like we've done that and had a lot of fun at the same time."

The camp took a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We're so indebted to people throughout the state of Louisiana," Archie said. "Our governor, the health people that allowed us early on to plan this camp."

"I know it's important to him," said two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning about the Academy. "He's been doing it for 25 years. He works really hard on it just getting these college guys, getting these coaches to come here. I know it's made watching college football a lot more fun for him because he's got 48 guys he can watch, he knows, and he can root for every week. He enjoys it. He enjoys the opportunity to get his three sons back together for a long weekend under one roof. It's very special to him."

