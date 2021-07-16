Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dennis Allen

Dennis Allen enters his sixth full season as the New Orleans Saints' defensive coordinator and he is in his 12th campaign with the club after he was re-hired by Coach Sean Payton in 2015. Allen's resume includes 25 years of coaching experience, including the last 19 in the NFL. One of the most respected defensive minds in the league, Allen has developed and led an ascending New Orleans defense that has ranked in the NFL's top five the past three seasons in run defense and finished in the top five in the four major yardage and opponent point categories in 2020, while also developing a promising group of young defenders mixed with veteran leaders.

In 2020, the Saints' defense boasted one of the league's top units, finishing tied for first in interceptions (18), ranked fourth in opponent net yards per game (310.9) and opponent rushing yards per game (91.3), fifth in opponent net passing yards per games (217.0) and opponent points per game (21.0) and eighth in sacks (45). The Saints featured two Pro Bowl selections on defense – defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore – with linebacker Demario Davis earning Associated Press second-team All-Pro after leading the team with 119 tackles and adding four sacks. Fourth-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout campaign with 13.5 sacks, tied for second in the NFL. Safety Malcolm Jenkins led the unit with four takeaways, adding 91 tackles and two sacks. New Orleans did not allow a 100-yard rusher until Week 14 of the season, marking an NFL record of 55 games (regular season/postseason combined) of not giving up 100 yards to an individual.