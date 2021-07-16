Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dennis Allen

Allen is in his sixth season as defensive coordinator for the Saints

Jul 16, 2021 at 09:20 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Allen-2021
Headshot_Coaches-Allen_2560x1440_040418

Dennis Allen

Defensive Coordinator

  • College: Texas A&M
  • Hometown: Hurst, TX

Dennis Allen enters his sixth full season as the New Orleans Saints' defensive coordinator and he is in his 12th campaign with the club after he was re-hired by Coach Sean Payton in 2015. Allen's resume includes 25 years of coaching experience, including the last 19 in the NFL. One of the most respected defensive minds in the league, Allen has developed and led an ascending New Orleans defense that has ranked in the NFL's top five the past three seasons in run defense and finished in the top five in the four major yardage and opponent point categories in 2020, while also developing a promising group of young defenders mixed with veteran leaders.

In 2020, the Saints' defense boasted one of the league's top units, finishing tied for first in interceptions (18), ranked fourth in opponent net yards per game (310.9) and opponent rushing yards per game (91.3), fifth in opponent net passing yards per games (217.0) and opponent points per game (21.0) and eighth in sacks (45). The Saints featured two Pro Bowl selections on defense – defensive end Cameron Jordan and cornerback Marshon Lattimore – with linebacker Demario Davis earning Associated Press second-team All-Pro after leading the team with 119 tackles and adding four sacks. Fourth-year defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout campaign with 13.5 sacks, tied for second in the NFL. Safety Malcolm Jenkins led the unit with four takeaways, adding 91 tackles and two sacks. New Orleans did not allow a 100-yard rusher until Week 14 of the season, marking an NFL record of 55 games (regular season/postseason combined) of not giving up 100 yards to an individual.

Dennis Allen coaching career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Texas A&M (College) Graduate assistant 1996-99
Tulsa (College) Secondary coach 2000-01
Atlanta Falcons (NFL) Defensive quality control coordinator 2002-03
Atlanta Falcons (NFL) Defensive assistant 2004-05
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Assistant defensive line coach 2006-07
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Secondary coach 2008-10
Denver Broncos (NFL) Defensive coordinator 2011
Oakland Raiders (NFL) Head coach 2012-14
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Senior defensive assistant 2015
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Defensive coordinator 2016-present

Saints in action: Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
Take a look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

