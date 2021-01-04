Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Jan. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 04, 2021 at 08:49 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Saints beat Panthers 33-7, miss out on top seed: What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts
Saints land Sunday wild card matchup with Bears, giving Alvin Kamara a chance to play; see schedule
Saints land new triumph in wild, 'COVID football' season; how high can they climb?

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints clinch No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs, complete first-ever NFC South sweep with 33-7 win over Carolina Panthers; Chicago Bears up next in playoffs
Ty Montgomery, Grant Haley come up big for New Orleans Saints in win over Carolina
New Orleans Saints again prove adaptability in victory over Carolina to close out regular season
NFL Playoffs 2020: New Orleans Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on CBS
NFL Playoffs 2020: What New Orleans Saints fans need to know about the Chicago Bears
Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints' 33-7 win over Carolina Panthers
Ty Montgomery on 100-yard game in win | Saints-Panthers Postgame
Malcolm Jenkins on Saints' defense, 5 INTs | Saints-Panthers Postgame

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Panthers Week 17 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers matchup on Jan. 3 in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
1 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
2 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
3 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
4 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
5 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
6 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
7 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
8 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
9 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
10 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
11 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
12 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
13 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
14 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
15 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
16 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
17 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
18 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
19 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
20 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
21 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
22 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
23 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
24 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
25 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
26 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
27 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
28 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
29 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
30 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
31 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
32 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
33 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
34 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
35 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
36 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
37 / 38

Laura Wolff/NFL/LCC
