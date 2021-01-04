NFL Playoffs 2020: New Orleans Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on CBS

The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Chicago Bears in an NFC wild-card game at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. CBS will broadcast the game along with Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime.
The Saints (12-4), winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, are the No, 2 seed in NFC while the Bears (8-8) are the No. 7 seed.
The Saints won their regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday 33-7 despite missing star running back Alvin Kamara, who missed the game after being placed on the Covid-19 list Friday.
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.