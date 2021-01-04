Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

NFL Playoffs 2020: New Orleans Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on CBS

Wild-card game will be held in Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Jan 03, 2021 at 08:19 PM
CP-Saints-Bears-Wild-Card-011021

The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Chicago Bears in an NFC wild-card game at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. CBS will broadcast the game along with Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime.

The Saints (12-4), winners of the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season, are the No, 2 seed in NFC while the Bears (8-8) are the No. 7 seed.

The Saints won their regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday 33-7 despite missing star running back Alvin Kamara﻿, who missed the game after being placed on the Covid-19 list Friday.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Bears Week 8 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_042
41 / 67
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_048
42 / 67
Gallery_Game_Action_Week_8_Saints_Bears_20201101_047
43 / 67
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
51 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
52 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
53 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
54 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
55 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
56 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
57 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
58 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
59 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
60 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
61 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
62 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
63 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
64 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
65 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
66 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
67 / 67

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Te Bates/NFL/LCC

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara placed on Covid-19 list

Kamara's status for regular-season finale vs. Carolina Panthers in question
news

Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back had record-tying six rushing touchdowns in win over Minnesota Vikings
news

New Orleans Saints account for five of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2020

Saints-Vikings 2019 NFC Wild Card ranks 13th
news

NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17

Saints can clinch No. 1 NFC Seed with win, Seahawks win, and Packers loss
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 opponents finalized

Saints will play AFC East, NFC East
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Kamara ran for record-tying six touchdowns vs. Vikings
news

Kickoff for New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers game moved to 3:25 p.m.

Saints battling for No. 1 seed in NFC playoffs
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees surpasses 80,000 career passing yards

Brees becomes the first player in NFL history to reach the 80,000-yard milestone
news

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams named Week 15 NFL Way to Play recipient

Williams has won the weekly honor twice this season
news

Five New Orleans Saints named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Armstead, Jordan, Kamara, Lattimore and Peat honored

Advertising