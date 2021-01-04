Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints' 33-7 win over Carolina Panthers

-With the 33-7 win over Carolina on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, the New Orleans Saints close the regular season at 12-4, marking three consecutive seasons of at least 12 victories for the first time in franchise history. New Orleans joins Kansas City as the only two clubs to finish with at least 12 wins in each of the last three seasons.

-With the win, New Orleans sweeps all three NFC South opponents this season, making it the first NFC South team since the 2002 NFL divisional realignment and the division's formation to finish 6-0 in divisional matchups.

-New Orleans improves its record against Carolina to 27-25 all-time and 14-11 at Bank of America Stadium. The Saints have swept the Panthers in back-to-back seasons for the third time in franchise history, joining the 200-01 and 2010-11 seasons.

-New Orleans concludes its 2020 road slate with a record of 6-2, marking the first time in franchise history the Saints have won at least six road games in three consecutive seasons.

-New Orleans amassed 347 yards, including 156 rushing yards and 191 passing yards. The Saints averaged 5.2 yards per carry, marking the fourth time New Orleans has averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in the team's last six games.

-With one rushing touchdown, New Orleans becomes only the 10th team in NFL history to record 30 rushing touchdowns in a single season, also extending its franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season.

-New Orleans set a season-high with five takeaways, recording five interceptions in a game for the first time since doing so in a 27-3 victory at the Phoenix Cardinals on Dec. 22, 1991. The Saints defense surrendered just seven points, their third lowest point total surrendered this season. Carolina amassed 320 yards, including 74 rushing yards and 246 passing yards.

-With interceptions by Malcolm Jenkins, Grant Haley, Marshon Lattimore, PJ Williams,and Ken Crawley, the Saints recorded their sixth game this season with multiple interceptions, tied for most in the NFL with Miami. New Orleans also joins Indianapolis as the only teams to record multiple games with at least three interceptions this season.

-New Orleans' defense recorded three sacks, moving its season total to 45 quarterback takedowns. New Orleans' defense has recorded at least 45 sacks in three consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so from 1997-2001.

-New Orleans' defense extends its streak to 19 straight games without allowing 300 yards passing to an individual player, second to Pittsburgh's 26 among active streaks.

-For Coach Sean Payton, the victory improves his record against Carolina to 16-12 all-time and 8-6 on the road. Payton is now 2-0 against Panthers first-year Coach Matt Rhule.

-Quarterback Drew Brees passed for 201 yards on 22-of-32 passing and three touchdowns, marking the 175th three-touchdown game of Brees' career. Since joining the Saints in 2006, Brees has recorded three or more touchdown passes in 150 games. The victory is Brees' 150th as a member of the Saints, including regular and postseason games.

-Appearing in the 287th game of his career, Brees moves into sole possession of 16th place on the NFL's all-time games played list, breaking a tie with punter Shane Lechler.

-Tight end Jared Cook recorded four receptions for 43 yards and his seventh receiving touchdown of the season, joining Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends in Saints history to record at least seven touchdown receptions in two seasons. Coming into the game with 501 career receptions, Cook now stands at 505 receptions in his career, and moves into a tie with Dallas Clark and Frank Wycheck for 16th all-time in receptions by a tight end. Cook finishes the season with 504 receiving yards, marking the eighth time in Cook's career he's finished with at least 500 yards receiving.

-Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the game's opening drive, marking the 10th game this season Hendrickson's recorded at least 1.0 sacks. Hendrickson moves his season total to 13.5 sacks, tied for sixth most in a single season in club record books with Charlie Clemons (2001) and Rickey Jackson (1992).Hendrickson also added a quarterback hit.

-Running back Ty Montgomery carried the ball 18 times for 105 yards, the second highest rushing total of his career (162 yards on Dec. 18, 2016, as a member of Green Bay) and marking his second career 100-yard game. Montgomery's second quarter rush of 36 yards was his longest run since Sept. 30, 2018, when he recorded a 43-yard rush against Buffalo as a member of Green Bay. Montgomery added one reception for two yards.

-Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders finished with nine receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown. Nine receptions marks Sanders second highest total this season (12 on Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers). Sanders finishes the season with 61 receptions, marking his seventh career season with at least 60 catches.

-Appearing in his first game of the season and first game as a member of the Saints, cornerback Grant Haley recorded his first career interception, picking off Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with 9:41 to play in the third quarter. Haley finished with a team-leading six tackles, one pass defense, and the interception.

-Cornerback PJ Williams recorded his first interception of the season and fifth of his career, picking off Carolina quarterback PJ Walker with 4:22 to play in the game. Williams finished second on the team with five tackles, one pass defense, and the interception.

-Cornerback Ken Crawley recorded his first interception of the season and second of his career, picking off Carolina quarterback PJ Walker with 2:23 to play in the game.

-Quarterback Taysom Hill rushed for 41 yards on seven attempts and one rushing touchdown, moving his season totals to 87 rushing attempts for 457 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, all career highs. Hill added one reception for five yards.

-Defensive end Cameron Jordan started his 145th consecutive game, dating to the 2011 season finale against Carolina, surpassing Wayne Martin (Sept. 9, 1991 to Jan. 2, 1999) for the most consecutive starts by a Saint. Jordan finished the game with one tackle and two pass defenses. Jordan's first pass breakup, coming on the game's first offensive play, was the 50th pass defense of his career.

-Starting the 175th game of his career, safety Malcolm Jenkins recorded four tackles, one pass defense (the 125th of his career), and one interception. Jenkins moves his season total to 10 pass breakups for the seventh consecutive season and three interceptions, which matches his career-best set in 2014 and 2016.

-Wide receiver Marquez Callaway finished with three receptions for 51 yards. Callaway's two games vs. Carolina resulted in his two highest receiving totals of his rookie season, after he caught eight passes for 75 yards in New Orleans' first matchup with the Panthers on Oct. 25.

-Wide receiver Austin Carr recorded his first touchdown reception of the season and third of his career on the first play of the fourth quarter. Carr becomes the 11th Saint to record a touchdown reception this season.

-Linebacker Demario Davis entered the game with 995 career tackles and recorded the 1,000th tackle of his career on a takedown of Carolina wideout Curtis Samuel with 6:59 to play in the fourth quarter. Davis finished with five tackles and added one pass defense. Davis finishes the season with a team-leading 119 tackles on the season.

-Cornerback Marshon Lattimore recorded his second interception of the season and added one pass defense. After starting the season with three pass breakups in his first eight games, Lattimore finished with eight pass breakups in his last six games, including at least one in each game.

-Appearing in his 190th career game, punter Thomas Morstead moves into sole possession of fourth place in club record books, surpassing defensive lineman Frank Warren (1981-94). Morstead averaged 41.8 yards per punt on five punts, including one downed inside the 20-yard line.

-Kicker Wil Lutz converted both of his field-goal attempts, connecting from 33 yards and 48 yards. Lutz finishes his fifth NFL season 23-of-28 on field goal tries. Lutz's miss on the Saints' second extra point attempt of the game was his first miss on an extra point this season.