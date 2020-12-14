Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 14

From NOLA.com
Eagles hand Saints a dose of NFL reality, and Chiefs are lined up to make it worse
What are they saying about Saints upset loss to Eagles, Jalen Hurts? Here's a rundown
Here's what Taysom Hill, Saints had to say after loss to Eagles: On 'sting' from loss
The Eagles were aggressive on 4th down against Saints, and it paid off big; here's how
Jalen Hurts ran, ran, and ran and left Saints in unfamiliar territory: A step behind
What we learned, what's trending and final thoughts from the Saints surprising Philly flop
From NewOrleansSaints.com
Alvin Kamara's touchdown and 94 scrimmage yards notable for New Orleans Saints in 24-21 loss to Eagles
New Orleans Saints experience letdowns in all three phases, drop 24-21 decision to Eagles
Game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Philadelphia Eagles 24-21
Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints loss to the Philadelphia Eagles
Saints-Eagles Week 14 Highlights
Taysom Hill on Philly's defense in week 14 loss
Malcolm Jenkins: "Our goals are very much still alive"
Jared Cook: "Definitely one we can learn from"
Cam Jordan on Saints' defense in week 14
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.