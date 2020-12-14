Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Nine-game win streak comes to an end 

Dec 13, 2020 at 07:49 PM
New Orleans Saints

•With the 24-21 loss to Philadelphia, New Orleans' record drops to 10-3, putting it two games ahead of the 8-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

•Coach Sean Payton now has a 4-3 regular season record against Philadelphia.

•The loss drops Payton's road record against Philadelphia to 2-2.

•New Orleans now has a 2-3 overall record (regular season and postseason) at Lincoln Financial Field.

•New Orleans racked up 358 yards with 262 passing yards and 96 rushing yards on the way to scoring 21 points.

•Quarterback Taysom Hill completed 28-of-38 passes for 291 yards with two touchdown passes and a 102.0 quarterback rating while carrying five times for 31 yards, leading the Saints on three scoring drives resulting in three touchdowns.

•Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while also catching seven passes for 44 yards. Kamara now has 10 rushing touchdowns for the second time in his career (14-2018) and joins Deuce McAllister (13-2002 and 10-2006) as only the second Saint to reach double-digits in two seasons.

•Kamara has 52 career touchdowns, breaking a tie with Jimmy Graham (2010-14) for sole possession of fifth place in club record books. Kamara also becomes the first Saint with three seasons of 1,400 total yards from scrimmage.

•Kamara now has 3,131 career rushing yards, surpassing Ricky Williams (1999-2001) for eighth place in club record books.

•Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught eight passes for 84 yards.

•Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and tight end Jared Cook each caught touchdown passes from Hill in the second half. Sanders finished with 48 yards receiving on three catches and Cook finished with 37 on three catches each.

•Safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Kwon Alexander led the team with seven tackles each. Alexander forced a fumble by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts which was recovered by safety Malcolm Jenkins. The turnover led to a New Orleans touchdown, making it a one-possession game in the final minutes.

•Linebacker Demario Davis played in his 141st consecutive NFL game, having never missed a contest in his nine-year NFL career. Davis finished with six tackles.

•Cornerback Janoris Jenkins appeared in his 125th career game and finished with two tackles.

•Defensive end Cameron Jordan﻿, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson each recorded a pass defensed. Jordan's was the 50th of his career.

•Defensive tacklle David Onyemata appeared in his 75th career game and finished with three tackles.

•Linebacker Craig Robertson recorded his 50th career special teams tackle.

•Punter Thomas Morstead played in his 187th regular season game Sunday, surpassing tackle Stan Brock (1980-1992) for sole possession of fifth place in club record books. Morstead punted four times for 211 yards with a 52.8 gross punting average and a long of 58 with one inside the 20.

•The Saints extended their NFL-leading streak to 301 regular season games without being shut out. The streak back to Sept. 6, 2002 when New Orleans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-20 at Raymond James Stadium.

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Eagles Week 14 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

1 / 95
1 / 95

