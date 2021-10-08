Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Oct 08, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Saints on Social: September 30 - October 6, 2021

Catch up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week.

C.J. gardner-Johnson: Thief in the Night.
Pete Werner: Stay ridin' with my dawgs
Wil Lutz: Couldn't be more honored to be the first football player inducted into the @gsupanthers Hall of Fame. Georgia State gave me an opportunity to chase my dream when no one else would. I am forever grateful, and I hope I can continue to make this program and University proud 🔵⚪️ #ProudAlumni
Dwayne Washington: ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE 🦍
Deonte Harris: Death Leaves A Heartache Nobody Can Heal! Love Leaves A Memory Nobody Can Steal! LLN🕊#LLC🕊#AllForYou
Juwan Johnson:It's not popular to glorify God in this world. I'm not here to drown in the world's culture i rather be soaked in the covenant. Thank you Lord ♥️
Ian Book: Eyes opened, I can see it clear.
From NOLA.com
Saints add J.T. Gray to their injury report; Washington's injury outlook improves
The Edge: Can Saints get 1st win at FedEx Field since 2009? Here's how they match up with Washington
Saints DC thrilled with Paulson Adebo after uneven start. 'He's been absolutely outstanding'
Saints 'moving forward' with Cody Parkey, hopeful he'll 'do a great job' until Wil Lutz returns
Cam Jordan is taking the brunt of the Saints' pass-rush criticism

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 5 vs. Washington Football Team
Kicker Cody Parkey aware of opportunity he has with New Orleans Saints
Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, Paulson Adebo, and Cody Parkey media availability | 2021 NFL Week 5
Saints Transcripts: Dennis Allen looks ahead to Week 5 | 10/7/21

From WWL Radio
Saints' roles for Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby, Devine Ozigbo? Here's Deuce McAllister's take

Advertising