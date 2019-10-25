Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Oct. 25

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Oct 25, 2019 at 09:22 AM

From NOLA.com
Walker: Drew Brees should play Sunday if healthy, but no need to rush it
Cardinals' Kyler Murray the latest mobile QB for Saints to chase, but 'this guy is unique'
The Edge: Saints vs. Cardinals — Assessing how New Orleans, Arizona stack up at each position
Saints injury report: Alvin Kamara and Eli Apple upgraded, Drew Brees still limited
About Larry Fitzerald? He's ageless. 'He's smart.' And he's got the Saints' full attention
Saints' Cam Jordan makes trip to Minnesota for father's induction into Vikings' Ring of Honor

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Linebacker Demario Davis energizes New Orleans Saints in multiple roles
New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2019 Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - October 24, 2019
New Orleans Saints release limited tickets for Cardinals game on Sunday, Oct. 27
Terron Amrstead, "Our communication up-front has been improving"
Demario Davis, "They've been playing really good football lately"
Ryan Ramczyk, "You expect to face great pass-rushers every week"

Best of Saints Fans: Week 7 at Chicago Bears

See the best photos of the New Orleans fans from the Saints' Week 7 win against the Bears.

