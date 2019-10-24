Transcript: Coach Sean Payton weekly conference call - October 24, 2019

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, October 24, 2019

How often does a cornerback that you're facing really weigh into your gameplanning and it is Patrick Peterson one of those guys who could potentially do that?

"Yes, that does. I would say pretty much, it may not be weekly, but look, the concern for instance would be that he travels with one of your receivers and then they roll up and double the other one. I think that we pay a lot of attention to someone who is as talented as that. In other words, how do we get him off Mike Thomas if that's where he's going, how can we formation make him do some things he's not used to doing? It's definitely part of the plan."

Having seen Drew Brees throw on Wednesday, as you ramp it up during the week, what will be the telltale signs that you'll be looking for to make a decision?

"Overall, how he's functioning, how he's going. We'll look at it each day."

Just to follow up on (Patrick) Peterson, what makes him special skillset wise?

"I think number one, he has good ball skills. I think it's hard for a corner to be really feared if they can't catch the ball. Then there's only a couple of things bad that can happen, but he's someone that we've had a few times at the Pro Bowl. When that balls in the air, he tracks it well and plays it much like a receiver. So your placement's got to be good. He's got real good length which is a real good attribute. He can get his hands on a lot of balls and he's smart."

How have you seen Dan Arnold continue to develop after moving him up and while he's been on the practice squad?

"Each day out at practice, (he is) working on something. He is extremely conscientious. He is a tremendous worker. He continues to learn the tight end position relative to what he knew coming out of college. He's someone we definitely view as a developmental player and someone that's right in front of our eyes progressing. Last year, he got some playing time. Actually (he) played quite a bit. I think he's someone that gains confidence each and every week as he improves and works on certain things. But he can run, he has real good ball skills and I think he has found a comfortable weight where he's playing at. He's going to have plenty of opportunity."

When you're seeing defensive ends like (Chandler) Jones and like (Terrell) Suggs, how much does it help to have played elite defensive ends it seems like almost every week this season or are these guys so different that the gameplanning is just different for each one?

"I think the similarities that this week and last week are a little bit defensively also. They're kind of an odd spacing, standup type technique, but both are a veteran players, talented players. You've got to understand how they're rushing in the base, where they're lining up in the base, and then what are the things that are happening differently in the nickel. Both are productive. I think that you really have to manage what you want to do in the passing situations."

With Wil Lutz missing the two field goals last week, was that at all related to the turf in your opinion?

"No. I don't want to speak for him. I don't know if they were related to the turf. I know he felt like he didn't strike one well. He's been kicking outstanding all season, so I am not as concerned. Sometimes you go into a game and you're just not hitting it maybe the way you normally will, but we're going to need him down the stretch. Obviously, we're going to play some tough games. We're going to play some close games and my confidence with him is outstanding. He's such a competitive player and ready to step up and make a kick when we need it. He's done that in the past. To answer your question, I'm not quite sure if it was weather-related or maybe he just didn't feel like he was hitting it or striking it as well as he would've liked."