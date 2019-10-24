Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Linebacker Demario Davis energizes New Orleans Saints in multiple roles

"I'm going to try to play my roles as best I can"

Oct 24, 2019 at 05:17 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-Pregame-Hebert-Week-7-at-Bears-102019_54
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.

When it comes to layers, Shrek has nothing on New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis.

He's the wearer of the "Man of God" headband – not anymore during games; the NFL saw to that – which has allowed him to turn a fine (the NFL overturned his) into a find (monies raised from headband sales are donated to a Jackson, Miss., hospital).

He's the stirrer of inspiration during pregame huddles, a duty he took over for Drew Brees when the quarterback initially was sidelined after thumb surgery, and more recently has worked in tandem with Brees, to hype his teammates.

Lately, he's the dispenser of energy after big plays.

"The celebration, the Kamehameha, is from Dragon Ball Z, one of favorite cartoons," said Davis, who unveiled the celebration a few games ago. "And so it's just, Goku, the main character, he draws energy from the universe and he sends that to his opponent.

"I can't really simulate drawing the energy in the Kamehameha, so that's why you see me drawing it from the stands and from the fans, or from my teammates, all the energy I need to ignite into the other team."

And, as always, he's the distributor of punishment defensively for the Saints on defense.

When Coach Sean Payton says that Davis doesn't allow "leaky yardage" when the linebacker makes a tackle, the thought of explaining it brings a smile to Davis' face.

"I guess what Coach is referring to about not allowing a guy to get the leaky yardage, you always want to stop a guy in his track," Davis said. "What our coaches always emphasize is, make sure the guy's head isn't still turned toward the end zone when you hit him. And so I'm always trying to make sure that the guy is turned toward the sideline or turned the other direction whenever I hit him."

It happens, and it happens often for Davis. The Saints' leading tackler this season (credited with 43 entering Sunday's game against Arizona in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) has been the defense's steady backbone during the five-game winning streak (33 tackles, two quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a tackle for loss).

But there was ample evidence of it last season, too, when Davis led the Saints with 110 tackles and added five sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

That's the part of Davis that fans see most, but the enforcer never forgets his roots.

"I always try to identify myself with who I am as a person first, before I measure the athlete," Davis said. "I'm a child of God first, I'm a husband second, I'm a father third, and I'm going to always try to be a positive influence in society.

"And professionally, the thing I do is football, which I love and when I'm there, I'm going to try to play my role as best I can."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jalen McCleskey

Wide receiver enjoyed productive college career at Oklahoma State and Tulane
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan approaches 10-year draft anniversary

'A team wants me to the point where they drafted me in the first round, and now it's time to prove what I'm worth'
news

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections

Cam Jordan headlines Saints 2011 draft class with first round selection
news

Senior Bowl names Cameron Jordan to 2021 Hall of Fame class

New Orleans natives Patrick Surtain, Reggie Wayne also join 2021 class
news

What New Orleans Saints fans need to know about their newest opponent, the Tennessee Titans

Check out some information on our newest opponent added to the 2021 regular-season schedule
news

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, tight end Nick Vannett admired New Orleans Saints from afar before joining team as free agents

'Who doesn't want to be around that?'
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on two-year contract

The four-year NFL veteran playing in all 16 regular season contests with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tight end Nick Vannett on three-year contract

The five-year veteran played in 15 games with 11 starts for Denver in 2020
news

Drew Brees joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss New Orleans, retirement decision

'I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Saints and be a member of that community'
news

Defensive back P.J. Williams likes comfort zone he has with New Orleans Saints

'We equally have a great understanding of where I am in my career and where I'm trying to go'
news

Jameis Winston eager to compete to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, hopes to pick up where Drew Brees left off

'I would love to carry that torch from (Brees)'
news

Fullback Alex Armah expects to bring versatility to the position for New Orleans Saints

"I noticed that the Saints use a fullback in their offense"
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising