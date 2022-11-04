Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 04, 2022 at 08:54 AM
From NOLA.com

Michael Thomas expected to miss rest of season after Saints put him on injured reserve

Saints WR Michael Thomas is on IR. Here's what it means for Chris Olave, other WRs in fantasy.

The Saints are about to get a versatile defender back from injured reserve

Saints to give away iconic 'Dome Patrol' poster to fans Monday night to honor Sam Mills

Saints punter Blake Gillikin reflects on life of Hall of Famer Ray Guy: 'A pioneer for what we do'

Jarvis Landry returned to Saints practice Thursday. Three others were absent.

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints vs Raiders Week 8 2022: Best of Fans

Fantasy Keys to the Crown: 2022 NFL Week 9

Andy Dalton Media Availability 11/3/22

Dennis Allen on Michael Thomas' status, roster additions, MNF vs. Ravens | 2022 NFL Week 9 | November 3, 2022

Photos: Saints host food drive with Rouses in Mobile

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Alontae Taylor on start to NFL career, Lamar Jackson 11/3/22

Chris Olave on Michael Thomas' injury 11/3/22

Cam Jordan on Lamar Jackson's explosiveness 11/3/2022

New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Saints Practice Report for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

