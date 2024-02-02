 Skip to main content
Saints Morning Break for Friday, Feb. 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Feb 02, 2024 at 09:28 AM
From NOLA.com

Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater is getting his first opportunity as a head coach

Will the Saints restructure Derek Carr's contract? That, and more buzz from Senior Bowl. 

Drew Brees gives his take on Saints fans' boos, criticism for Derek Carr and Dennis Allen

A dancer on Taylor Swift's Eras tour has a special connection to the New Orleans Saints

From NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Jamaal Williams

Senior Bowl on Saints Podcast | February 1, 2024

New Orleans Saints Special Teams | 2023 NFL Season Recap

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Jamaal Williams

Photos: 2024 Senior Bowl practice 2/1/24

