 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Jamaal Williams

Veteran running back completed first season with the Saints

Feb 02, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Andrew Lang
Gallery-Saints-2023-Season-Recaps-Jamaal-Williams-03
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

JAMAAL WILLIAMS 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

Running back Jamaal Williams played in 13 games with four starts in his first season with the team missing time due to a hamstring injury. The veteran rushed the ball 106 times, gaining 306 yards and scoring one touchdown as well as adding 18 receptions for 62 yards. The seventh-year pro was frequently called upon in pass protection for the Saints with Coach Dennis Allen saying he "blocked his tail off" after the Week 9 game against the Bears, something he regularly provided the Saints in 2023 that does not show up on the stat sheet.

BEST GAME OF JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 2023 NFL SEASON:

Williams best game of the season came in week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back Alvin Kamara went down during the game with an ankle injury and Williams stepped up in his absence rushing the ball 19 times for 58 yards as well as adding four catches for 13 yards. Williams put up the bulk of that yardage in the second half, when he ran for 48 yards on 14 carries after Kamara left the game before the end of the first half.

BEST QUOTE OF JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I thought Jamaal (Williams) stepping up - that's no shock to me - Jamaal's, you know, one of the best running backs - power running backs that you're going to find. And he's one of the most enthusiastic – he's a different cat, but he's one of my favorite teammates I've ever had because of his love for, not only the game, but his love for his teammates. You know, he tells us all the time 'I'm going to run through someone's face for y'all, this ain't for me.' You know, and when you have a guy like that you can always go to bat with him and Taysom (Hill) could probably talk about him even more, you know, with the years they spent together, but the short time I've been with him, he brightens my day every time I see him and to see him get a lot of carries, make some tough yards for us today, against a really good run defense, I thought he did a good job."

- Quarterback Derek Carr on running back Jamaal Williams stepping up in after Kamara left the game due to injury in week 17

Related Links

Photos: Jamaal Williams | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Alontae Taylor

Second-year cornerback took over slot corner role and set career highs
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: guards/centers

Interior line settled with Hurst, McCoy and Ruiz
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee

Rookie impresses in first season as a pro
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed makes AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl in second season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: linebacker Pete Werner

Third-year linebacker set career highs across the board
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Michael Thomas

Wide receiver posts best campaign since 2019
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: safety Tyrann Mathieu

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee puts together another strong season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: tight end Juwan Johnson

Tight end finds his stride in second half of the season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Cornerback continues streak of at least one interception each season
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: quarterback Taysom Hill

Hill had his most impactful season in the receiving game of his career
news

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: defensive end Carl Granderson

Fifth year defensive end broke out and set career highs
Advertising