2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: running back Jamaal Williams

JAMAAL WILLIAMS 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Running back Jamaal Williams played in 13 games with four starts in his first season with the team missing time due to a hamstring injury. The veteran rushed the ball 106 times, gaining 306 yards and scoring one touchdown as well as adding 18 receptions for 62 yards. The seventh-year pro was frequently called upon in pass protection for the Saints with Coach Dennis Allen saying he "blocked his tail off" after the Week 9 game against the Bears, something he regularly provided the Saints in 2023 that does not show up on the stat sheet.
BEST GAME OF JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 2023 NFL SEASON:
Williams best game of the season came in week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Running back Alvin Kamara went down during the game with an ankle injury and Williams stepped up in his absence rushing the ball 19 times for 58 yards as well as adding four catches for 13 yards. Williams put up the bulk of that yardage in the second half, when he ran for 48 yards on 14 carries after Kamara left the game before the end of the first half.
BEST QUOTE OF JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I thought Jamaal (Williams) stepping up - that's no shock to me - Jamaal's, you know, one of the best running backs - power running backs that you're going to find. And he's one of the most enthusiastic – he's a different cat, but he's one of my favorite teammates I've ever had because of his love for, not only the game, but his love for his teammates. You know, he tells us all the time 'I'm going to run through someone's face for y'all, this ain't for me.' You know, and when you have a guy like that you can always go to bat with him and Taysom (Hill) could probably talk about him even more, you know, with the years they spent together, but the short time I've been with him, he brightens my day every time I see him and to see him get a lot of carries, make some tough yards for us today, against a really good run defense, I thought he did a good job."
- Quarterback Derek Carr on running back Jamaal Williams stepping up in after Kamara left the game due to injury in week 17
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.