Saints Morning Break for Friday, Feb. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Feb 12, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Saints on Social 2020: Feb. 4 - Feb. 10

Catching up on what Saints players have been sharing on social media for the week presented by Microsoft.

Demario Davis: Men challenging men to lead and raise up the next generation of men! It's a process! I see an army rising! Next wave on deck!
Drew Brees: Nothing quite like Sunday morning coffee with my sweet little girl, Rylen! You are one of a kind!
C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Son Son.
Drew Brees: The lessons and wisdom of Marty Schottenheimer will forever ring in my ears. He loved his players and he loved his family. I am so grateful and honored to have played for him. Rest In Peace Coach Marty!
Malcolm Jenkins: I found an escape from here. It is in the quiet space where ink meets the blank page.
Zack Baun: Reflecting...
Erik McCoy: Growth.
Emmanuel Sanders: It was an honor taking the field with this guy every game. He added years to my career and allowed me to showcase my true talents in his offense. I'm forever grateful. Congrats on being inducted into the pro football hall of fame PM. It's well deserved and well earned.
Thomas Morstead: Doesn't matter what type of shape I'm in, first day back in the pool swimming laps is always so tough. You got to start somewhere. 5x100 yards. 4x25 yard sprints. Please share any good swimming workouts you know. I'm always looking to try new workouts!
Janoris Jenkins: Catch me round the way!!!
From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in multiple NFL gameday satisfaction categories for 2020 season
New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Malcolm Jenkins
2020 Saints Season Photos: Malcolm Jenkins

From NFL.com
2020 QB rankings: Evaluating every starter, 1-59

