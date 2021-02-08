New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Michael Thomas 

Michael Thomas 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas battled through injury and failed to find the end zone in the 2020 regular season after finishing the 2019 campaign with an NFL record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas (482 receptions) did however surpass Jarvis Landry (481 receptions) for the most catches by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history during a Week 11 win over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons. Thomas missed six straight games early in the season after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that six-game stretch, he was also dealing with a hamstring issue. After missing the final three games of the regular season, Thomas returned for the NFC Wild Card showdown against the Chicago Bears, where he recorded five grabs for 73 yards including his first touchdown reception of the season. Thomas finished the regular season with 40 receptions for 438 yards.