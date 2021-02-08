Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Michael Thomas 

Saints star wideout missed nine games due to injury in 2020

Feb 08, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Sam Shannon

Michael Thomas 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas battled through injury and failed to find the end zone in the 2020 regular season after finishing the 2019 campaign with an NFL record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas (482 receptions) did however surpass Jarvis Landry (481 receptions) for the most catches by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history during a Week 11 win over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons. Thomas missed six straight games early in the season after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that six-game stretch, he was also dealing with a hamstring issue. After missing the final three games of the regular season, Thomas returned for the NFC Wild Card showdown against the Chicago Bears, where he recorded five grabs for 73 yards including his first touchdown reception of the season. Thomas finished the regular season with 40 receptions for 438 yards.

Michael Thomas

#13 WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 212 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Best game of Thomas' 2020 season:

Thomas' best game of the season came in Week 13 at Atlanta. With franchise quarterback Drew Brees sidelined due to a rib injury, backup quarterback Taysom Hill relied heavily on Thomas to help move the chains. Thomas hauled in nine receptions for 105 yards while averaging 11.6 yards per reception in the 21-16 Saints victory.

Best quote from Thomas' 2020 season:

"Every year, you have to find ways to elevate your game, to stay productive. Every time you take that next step, you have to find ways to answer weaknesses and have those hard conversations about enhancing your weaknesses and keep developing your strengths and enhancing those. So, just every year not being satisfied, not getting complacent and taking coaching. Looking in the mirror, but ultimately just taking coaching from Ronald Curry and C.J. (Curtis Johnson). They coach me real hard every day and are real honest in our room. They have a lot of talent, a lot of experience and I feel like they give me a great opportunity to go out day on Sunday and make plays."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Michael Thomas

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

Advertising