New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins 2020 Season Analysis:

In 2020, Malcolm Jenkins returned to New Orleans where his NFL playing days began when the Saints drafted him in the 1st round (14th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. In his 12th NFL season, Jenkins had yet another dominant year starting in all 16 regular season games and both postseason matchups. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety tied a career-high with 2.5 sacks and recorded 91 tackles, seven of them being for a loss. Jenkins flew around the field all season posting three interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Jenkins and a group of Saints players participated in the Saints #SayHerName Roundtable conversations about Black women's fight for equality. Jenkins has been actively involved in the New Orleans community since he was drafted by the Saints. Malcolm Jenkins and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation hosted its 10th annual Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise that helped provided a nourishing feast for 135 New Orleans families in need, even more so this year, as families struggle for normalcy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.