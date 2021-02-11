New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins 2020 Season Analysis:
In 2020, Malcolm Jenkins returned to New Orleans where his NFL playing days began when the Saints drafted him in the 1st round (14th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. In his 12th NFL season, Jenkins had yet another dominant year starting in all 16 regular season games and both postseason matchups. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety tied a career-high with 2.5 sacks and recorded 91 tackles, seven of them being for a loss. Jenkins flew around the field all season posting three interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Jenkins and a group of Saints players participated in the Saints #SayHerName Roundtable conversations about Black women's fight for equality. Jenkins has been actively involved in the New Orleans community since he was drafted by the Saints. Malcolm Jenkins and The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation hosted its 10th annual Holiday Dinner Basket Surprise that helped provided a nourishing feast for 135 New Orleans families in need, even more so this year, as families struggle for normalcy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Best game of Jenkins' 2020 Season:
Jenkins started at strong safety in Week 9 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in his 175th career game. Jenkins recorded his first interception since Week 12 of the 2018 season, as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, and tied for the team lead with five tackles. Jenkins helped lead the Saints defense to its season-best three points allowed against Tom Brady and Buccaneers. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 38-3.
Best quote from Jenkins' 2020 Season:
"We're having fun. We trust each other, trust the scheme and trust that we're prepared. We'll go out there on Sunday, we look forward to the opportunities to compete, and we enjoy doing it. We're having fun doing it. So for us, that's been the formula, continue to prepare, turn every stone throughout the week. And then when we get out there, it's just about having fun, having each other's back and going to compete."
