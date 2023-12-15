Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Dec. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 15, 2023 at 08:52 AM
From NOLA.com

Derry’s Week 15 NFL Picks: Saints vs. Giants presents dilemma; Cowboys or Bills keep rolling?

Rod Walker: Tommy DeVito, Giants QB who lives at home and eats Mom's cutlets, comes to New Orleans

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 14

Shannon Spake on Saints Podcast | December 14, 2023

Photos: Gayle Benson holiday kickoff party at Ochsner | Month of Giving 2023

Joe Woods talks Paulson Adebo, Tommy Devito 12/14/2023

Pete Carmichael talks Rashid Shaheed, Giants' defense 12/14/2023

Darren Rizzi talks D'Marco Jackson, field goal operation 12/14/2023

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Alontae Taylor talks Giants offense, performance in the slot 12/14/2023

Demario Davis talks Tommy Devito, run defense 12/14/2023

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson makes presence felt for New Orleans Saints on special teams

Saints vs. Giants Week 15 Practice Report 12/14/2023

