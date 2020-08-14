Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Aug. 14

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Aug 14, 2020 at 08:35 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Jared Cook's early impressions of Saints rookie TE Adam Trautman? He's 'doing a great job'
Saints' Tommy Stevens is a TE now. Jared Cook sees 'a lot of improvement' early in his transition
Why the Saints and Jared Cook are hopeful for a faster start in Year 2
George Kittle's new contract is 'huge for tight ends,' Saints TE Jared Cook says

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams aggressively targets area he wants to improve
Marcus Williams talks playing Week 1 without fans, working with Malcolm Jenkins at Saints training camp
Jared Cook talks about the value of having one year in the Saints offense under his belt at Saints training camp
Transcript: Jared Cook training camp conference call
Transcript: Marcus Williams training camp conference call

From NFL.com
Saints' Jared Cook learns from last year's plays that 'haunt' him

