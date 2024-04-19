 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 19, 2024 at 09:11 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints host Girls High School Flag Football Celebration at Sophie B. Wright

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
1 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
2 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
3 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
4 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
5 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
6 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
7 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
8 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
9 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
10 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
11 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
12 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
13 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
14 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
15 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
16 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
17 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
18 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
19 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
20 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
21 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
22 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
23 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
24 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
25 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
26 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
27 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
28 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
29 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
30 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
31 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
32 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
33 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
34 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
35 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
36 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
37 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
38 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
39 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
40 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
41 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
42 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
43 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
44 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
45 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
46 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
47 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
48 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
49 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
50 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
51 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
52 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
53 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
54 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
55 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.
56 / 56

The New Orleans Saints visited Sophie B. Wright High School to host a Girls High School Flag Football Celebration for the team in front of the entire student body on Wednesday, April 18, 2024.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From Nola.com

As Saints mull offensive tackles, what about Taliese Fuaga? Why he's more than a Plan B

Saints hero Steve Gleason gets in touch with his inner artist, thanks to AI technology

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2022 selections

Photos: Saints, Inspire NOLA visit Alice Harte Charter School

Photos: Saints host Girls High School Flag Football Celebration at Sophie B. Wright

Equanimeous St. Brown, Kellen Mond on Saints Podcast | April 18, 2024

NFL Draft History: Pick 175 | Year-By-Year Breakdown

Where Are They Now? 2004 New Orleans Saints draft pick Devery Henderson

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, April 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, April 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, April 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, April 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising