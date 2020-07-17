Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 08:59 AM

Michael Thomas selected to Madden 99Club

Thomas explodes during the 2019 season earning him an overall rating of 99 in Madden '21

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been selected to the Madden NFL '21 "99 Club," the first time in his young career.

In 2019, Thomas started as a 95 overall in Madden '20. Throughout the season, Thomas climbed the ranks, but it wasn't until Week 17 when adjusters made Thomas a 99 overall, the highest overall rank in the game.

Throughout his first four seasons in the NFL, Thomas has recorded 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns, the most receptions and receiving yards by a player in NFL history in his first four seasons. Just last season, Thomas set an NFL-record with 149 receptions for a league-high and club-record 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last year, Thomas was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season and selected an Associated Press first-team All-Pro for the second consecutive campaign.

