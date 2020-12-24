Saints Marcus Williams named Week 15 NFL Way to Play recipient

For the third year, the NFL Way to Play award will continue to recognize the excellence demonstrated by NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ of the New Orleans Saints is the Week 15 recipient of the 2020 NFL Way to Play Award.

Williams was previously named the recipient of the Way to Play Award in Week 13. His teammates, linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ (Week 10) and tight end ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ (Week 14), have also earned the weekly award this season.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.