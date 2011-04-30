Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Look to Cap Draft on Positive Note in Seventh Round

Colston and Strief were both drafted in the seventh round

Apr 30, 2011 at 07:44 AM

Leading up to the end of the 2011 NFL Draft, the Saints are happy with their haul. In round one they picked defensive end Cameron Jordan with their own 24th choice and acquired the 28th pick from the New England Patriots to select running back Mark Ingram. In the third round they selected linebacker Martez Wilson and cornerback Johnny Patrick to get younger on defense and improve depth at those positions and on special teams.

But the black and gold are far from done yet with two picks in the seventh round, 226th overall and the 243rd selection, a compensatory choice. In the last five years, all five players that have been mined out of this final round are still with the club; WR Marques Colston, T Zach Strief, LB Marvin Mitchell, WR Adrian Arrington, and QB Sean Canfield.

Colston, the most notable of the group and a compensatory selection, 252nnd overall in 2006 out of Hofstra University, set the NFL record for most receptions in his first two seasons with 168 and has led the team in receiving four out of the five years he's played on the team.

Strief, also picked in 2006 out of Northwestern, has played in every game since the start of the 2008 season and has been incorporated into many offensive packages as a blocking tight end.

Mitchell, selected 220th overall out Tennessee in 2007, has contributed a tremendous amount on special teams as well as at linebacker in the club's 3-4 defensive packages, recovering two fumbles this past season.

The Saints made a trade with Green Bay in 2008 for the right to select Arrington, who has spent time on the club's practice squad and has shined in limited action in the preseason and in the 2010 regular season finale.

Canfield, the club's 2010 seventh-round draft pick, battled back from injuries suffered as a collegian at Oregon State and spent much of his rookie campaign on the club's practice squad.

