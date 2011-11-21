Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night on NBC

New Orleans and Detroit will kickoff at 7:20 pm CT

Nov 21, 2011 at 03:17 AM

The Week 13 Detroit Lions-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 4 will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NBC's Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced today.

Previously, it was announced that the Indianapolis Colts- New England Patriots game would move to Noon CT on CBS.  In addition, Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns moves to 3:05 PM CT on CBS. The Denver Broncos-Minnesota Vikings game moves to Noon ET on FOX.

There are no changes to the schedule this Sunday (Nov. 27).

The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 10-15, 17. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 PM ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend.  To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco

He had two pass breakups against the 49ers on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints follow familiar script for this season in 13-0 loss to San Francisco

Saints commit two turnovers, one in red zone

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against San Francisco 49ers

Defensive discipline a necessity against Niners

news

Kaden Elliss has emerged after waiting for opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'I've been very eager for the opportunity to get to go out and show what I can do'

news

New Orleans Saints defense will face multiple challenges from San Francisco's versatile offensive pieces

'When you've got play-makers like that in different areas, it's always going to create a challenge'

news

New Orleans Saints dual attack at quarterback worked as planned against Rams

'You just have to understand the flow of the game and be ready to go'

news

New Orleans Saints overcome defensive line injuries in one of team's most productive pass-rush games this season

Saints totaled four sacks against Rams on Sunday

news

Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Chris Olave erased negative play, energized crowd for New Orleans Saints in Sunday's victory

53-yard touchdown gave Saints 24-14 lead in third quarter

news

Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

'The guys that are going to be out there, we're going to have confidence in'

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

'It's not about them, it's about what we do'

news

Chris Olave displays offensive knowledge as a rookie for New Orleans Saints

'He does a good job of getting open and finding the right spot to be'

news

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

'I know what to do. Just playing ball, really'

Advertising