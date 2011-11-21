Saints-Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night on NBC

The Week 13 Detroit Lions-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 4 will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NBC's Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced today.

Previously, it was announced that the Indianapolis Colts- New England Patriots game would move to Noon CT on CBS. In addition, Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns moves to 3:05 PM CT on CBS. The Denver Broncos-Minnesota Vikings game moves to Noon ET on FOX.

There are no changes to the schedule this Sunday (Nov. 27).

The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 10-15, 17. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 PM ET time slot on CBS and FOX.