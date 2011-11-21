Saints-Lions Game Flexed to Sunday Night on NBC

The Week 13 Detroit Lions-New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, December 4 will be played at 7:20 PM CT on NBC's Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced today.
Previously, it was announced that the Indianapolis Colts- New England Patriots game would move to Noon CT on CBS. In addition, Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns moves to 3:05 PM CT on CBS. The Denver Broncos-Minnesota Vikings game moves to Noon ET on FOX.
There are no changes to the schedule this Sunday (Nov. 27).
The NFL utilizes "flexible scheduling" on Sundays in Weeks 10-15, 17. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 PM ET time slot on CBS and FOX.
For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.