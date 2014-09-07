Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints lead Falcons 20-10 at halftime

NFC South rivals are playing in the Georgia Dome

Sep 07, 2014 at 06:20 AM

First-half update: The New Orleans Saints scored on all four of their possessions to take a 20-10 halftime lead over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Georgia Dome.

Thye Saints marched efficiently down the field on their first two possessions but had to settle for 31- and 50-yard field goals by Shayne Graham. But in the second quarter they scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by Khiry Robinson and a 3-yard Drew Brees pass to rookie Brandin Cooks.

The first touchdown was set up with safety Jairus Byrd forced Julio Jones to fumble as he was about to score. Cornerback Corey Whire receovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback. New Orleans then marched 80 yards for the touchdown.

Key stats: Drew Brees, 19 of 24 for 181 yards and a TD; Brandin Cooks, six receptions for 68 yards and a TD; Khiry Robinson, four carries for 35 yards and a TD.

