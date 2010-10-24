Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Halloween Costume Contest Prior To Steelers Game

Contest to be held in Champions Square

Oct 24, 2010 at 10:38 AM

Guinness Book of World Records Rep. to be on hand to validate Sunday night's game as world's largest-ever Halloween Gathering

The New Orleans Saints will host a Halloween costume contest this Sunday (Oct. 31) in Champions Square outside the Superdome prior to their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The contest is sponsored by FOX-8.

The contest begins at 3:30 pm CT but fans are encouraged to get to Champions Square no later than 3:15 pm to make sure they are entered in the contest. A representative of the Guinness Book of World Records will be at the Louisiana Superdome to validate Sunday Night's game between the Steelers and Saints as the world's largest-ever Halloween gathering. Wear your costume and be counted!

CONTEST RULES:

*The costume must be Saints related.

*We will have Saints ambassadors place lanyards on 20 fans who are dressed in costume, out at Champions Square. These 20 contestants will go on stage to be judged.

*We will then take the top five highest costume contest scores based on the celebrity judges and we will award 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th place prizes.

PRIZE LEVEL:

1st Place - Winner and one guest tickets to the 10/31 game and passes to the Bud Zone

pregame field access for the Halloween costume contest presentation on pre-game. Four tickets and four field passes to a future game.

2nd Place - Autographed Authentic jersey plus a ticket for the winner and a guest to the Oct. 31 game. Saints gift pack.

3rd Place - Autographed Football plus a ticket for the winner and a guest to the 10/31 game. Saints gift pack.

4th & 5th Place Prizes – Saints gift packs.

We encourage our fans creativity and enthusiasm but would like to remind fans what is not allowed in the Superdome:

SUPERDOME PROHIBITED ITEMSGym Bags
Backpacks/School Bags
Oversize Packages
Cans
Bottles
Containers of any kind
Weapons
Fireworks
Contraband
Video Cameras
Cameras with lens exceeding 6"
Beach balls
Laser Pointers
Artificial Noisemakers
Flagpoles exceeding 18" in length

CHAMPIONS SQUARE PROHIBITED ITEMS:All animals (w/exception of service dogs)
Bicycles, carts, skateboards, and motorized vehicles
Containers of any kind (including ice chests & coolers)
Glass
Outside food
Projectiles (i.e. fireworks)
Tents
Unauthorized marketing/solicitation/vending

