Saints 33rd annual Hall of Fame induction luncheon honors Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson and Kevin Mangum

By Grace Ostendorf, special to NewOrleansSaints.com

It was an emotional afternoon at Jefferson-Orleans North in Metairie as the New Orleans Saints kicked off their alumni weekend with the 33rd annual Induction luncheon, where the three members of the 2022 Saints Hall of Fame class were recognized. The trio - former wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back, special teams aficionado, and current Vice President of Player Engagement Fred McAfee, and current athletic trainer, going on 42 seasons, Kevin Mangum - are the epitome of hard work and dedication, and all played a key role in New Orleans capturing the Super Bowl XLIV title.

First to be honored was Mangum, the recipient of the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which honors an individual who has contributed endless time, love, and devotion for the betterment of the Saints. Mangum has been an athletic trainer for the Saints since 1981, though as former Saints athletic trainer Dean Kleinschmidt tells the story, he has really been with New Orleans for longer than his biography lets on.

"The bio does not include his years in high school, when he would drive from his hometown Tylertown, Mississippi, to the old Saints facility on Thanksgiving morning, the only day he had off, to meet me in the parking lot to help, learn, prepare, and observe how we did things," Kleinschmidt recalled in his presenter speech. He went on to tell the story of how Mangum continued throughout his high school years and into his college days, where he interned during training camp every year and drove from the University of Southern Mississippi every Sunday to help prepare the team for games.

Since being with the Saints, Mangum has worked with 10 head coaches, 154 assistant coaches, and about 1,100 players, six of whom have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and others who have won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.