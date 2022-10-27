Devery Henderson quietly turned himself into Saints Hall of Famer

He represented well on the field in New Orleans. After a slow start – no catches in one game as a rookie, then 22 for 343 yards and three touchdowns in his second season – the speedy, 2004 second-round draft pick took off.

Henderson caught 32 passes for 745 yards and five touchdowns in 2006, his first in Coach Sean Payton's offense and with Drew Brees at quarterback, leading the league in yards per catch (23.3), and went on to finish with 245 catches for 4,377 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine seasons. He also led the league in yards per catch in 2008, when he caught 32 passes for 793 yards (24.8 per catch) and three touchdowns, and is the franchise all-time leader at 17.9 yards per reception.

"I had no idea the Saints were even interested in me," he said. "In college (at LSU), the other wide receiver we had was Michael Clayton. Mike was a first-round pick, I was a second-round pick but the Saints actually brought him in for a visit during the predraft stuff. They didn't bring me in. It was just ironic that they drafted me.

"I just thought I was going to be out of state somewhere, ready to go on the West Coast or where it was cold or something like that. I got a '504' number calling my phone and it was like, 'I know this is not the Saints.'"

It was, but it wasn't the last time he wondered whether the Saints were interested.

After the coach, Jim Haslett, under whom he was drafted was fired, and Henderson's resume consisted of those first two seasons, he didn't have total confidence that Payton and the new staff would have room for him on their roster.

"At that time, I was real green," Henderson said. "I didn't understand the NFL, how it works. There was a learning curve. In my eyes, I just felt everything was good until you start seeing this one here getting cut and this coach leaving and all that. That was my first rodeo with that and my first experience with that.