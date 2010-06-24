Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Raffle Announced

Raffle Ticket Information To Benefit Those Affected By Oil Spill in the Gulf of Mexico

Jun 24, 2010 at 08:16 AM

"We are pleased to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an official New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV ring," said New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson. "This opportunity will allow a fan to share in the greatest moment in our team's rich history and the culmination of our place in the NFL record books as champions. And better yet, it allows the individuals, families and small businesses that are dealing with the fallout of the largest environmental catastrophe in the history of the United States to once again have the promise that people care about them and their futures."

"The incredible fans of the New Orleans Saints have always rallied to the support of the Saints and their fellow fans in times of need," said Saints Owner/Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc. "Right now there is a dire need to help ease the fear and struggles of the proud people of the Gulf Coast who are worried about maintaining their ability to provide for themselves and their families as their focus has shifted from earning a living to trying to save the coast from the devastation of the oil spill. This opportunity to win an official Super Bowl Ring celebrating created by Tiffany and Co. is a great way to show the support we all feel for those that so desperately need it now."

An explosion occurred on April 20, 2010 aboard the Deepwater Horizon, an offshore oil rig 52 miles southwest of Venice, Louisiana. Seventeen people were injured in the blast, and tragically 11 workers perished out of the 126 people on board. As oil has invaded the coasts of the Gulf South, thousands of families have been directly impacted by the oil spill which threatens the livelihood of our neighbors in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has been steadfast in his support of the plight of the Gulf Coast residents with whom he spent time in a recent visit to the coastal communities. "It's tragic on so many levels to see what these once vibrant communities are facing right now," Payton stated. "It's hard to grasp the magnitude of the oil spill until you actually see if for yourself. This isn't a problem that will be disappearing anytime soon and these people need help not just today, but also moving forward. We, as an organization, ask for the support of the fans of professional football in purchasing the raffle tickets, because it's the best way for us to get immediate help to the people who are faced with financial burdens."

Super Bowl XLIV MVP QB Drew Brees echoed the sentiments and added, "We are thrilled to have a fan join the team that won the Super Bowl. The person that wins the ring will have a keepsake of a lifetime and be able to proudly display the very ring that we all worked so diligently to achieve. To be presented with a Super Bowl Championship ring is the realization of a life-long dream, and those that donate money to the raffle will be enriched by knowing that they are positively impacting the great men, women and children of the Gulf Coast, who right now, need our help more than ever."

DETAILS OF THE SAINTS GULF COAST RENEWAL RAFFLE

PLEASE VISIT: saintsgulfcoastrenewal.org

