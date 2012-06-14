Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Go for Strikes with Verizon at Rock'N'Bowl

By Matt Mendelson

Jun 14, 2012 at 03:33 AM
Saints players joined Verizon customers and staff at Rock'N'Bowl in New Orleans Wednesday for a fun-filled night of live music, a raffle and an opportunity to compete on the lanes.

Eight players attended the event including WR Adrian Arrington, LS Justin Drescher, DE Cameron Jordan, P Thomas Morstead, WR Joe Morgan, DB Cord Parks, RB Pierre Thomas and LB Martez Wilson. They were also joined by Saints Ambassador Michael Lewis and Director of Player Development Fred McAfee.

Players were split into different lanes and joined by groups of customers and fans. While all players enjoyed their groupings, some stayed focused on the lanes, remaining competitive and hoping to top their previous high score.

"I am a competitive bowler but it wasn't my best night," said Morgan. "I still think I was the best performer tonight."

Autographed footballs were auctioned off and attendees were able to have posters and memorabilia signed in-between games. The Verizon staff also took pictures throughout the event and distributed copies to their guests on-site.

Staci Smith, Manager-Sponsorships & Events for Verizon, was very pleased to have the players at the event.

"It is a great opportunity for us to provide a money-can't-buy experience for our customers and our employees," said Smith. "It was great to see them being competitive and having a good time."

Justin Drescher thought the grouping of Saints fans, Verizon customers and staff created an exciting atmosphere for the night.

"I got to meet a lot of great people and big supporters," said Drescher. "It is so nice to partner with Verizon, they do a lot for us."

