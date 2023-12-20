Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks win over Giants, 'Thursday Night Football' against Rams

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interviews with the New Orleans general manager

Dec 20, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Andrew Lang

New Orleans Saints executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis joined the Saints Hour on WWL on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and discussed the Saints victory over the New York Giants, tight end Foster Moreaubeing selected as the Saints' Ed Block Courage Award winner, the upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game against the Los Angeles Rams and more in an interview with Mike Hoss, the voice of the Saints.

Coming off a 24-6 over the Giants, Loomis was complimentary of the team and said the players did good things in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams

"You can point to each area and point to a lot of positive plays and not many negative ones," Loomis said.

Loomis said that Coach Dennis Allen challenged his veterans by placing gas cans at lockers asking how much they have left in the tank and that the veterans including linebacker Demario Davis, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and running back Alvin Kamara in particular responded.

"Often times, you are going to go as your veteran players and your leaders go and they certainly showed up last weekend," Loomis said.

Loomis also complimented quarterback Derek Carr's performance. Carr threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns, completing 23 of his 28 attempts.

"He made really good decisions, put the ball in the right places most of the time, and, look, our players made plays and that's despite not having Michael Thomas or Chris Olave out there," he said.

Loomis also discussed Moreau being selected as the Saints' 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner. The Saints general manager said he was right there when Moreau got the diagnosis that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"That is about as shocking information as you can get when you are going through what you think is going to be a routine physical," Loomis said.

Loomis credited the doctors and medical personnel who helped Moreau through his diagnosis.

"But most of all, look, Foster, his mental toughness to get through that and play this season has just been really remarkable and we're all proud of him for that. It's hard to – you can't put yourself in those shoes unless you've been through something like that," he said. "But, he certainly is deserving of the Ed Block Courage Award."

This was Loomis' first appearance on the show since he won his 200th game as Saints general manager when the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers, joining a list of just seven men who have accumulated 200 wins while holding the title of general manager. Loomis was deferential saying he was didn't believe he was even close to that number when he was first told about it.

"The thing that is satisfying is that man the list of guys that are in that group of 200, Ozzie (Newsome), who's a good friend of mine, he's a great general manager, great person; Kevin Colbert, who doesn't get nearly enough credit for the job he did for many, many years in Pittsburgh; Bill Polian who's a close friend of mine and a guy that I've always admired and aspired to be like," Loomis said. "It's just nice to be on any list that those guys are on."

Looking ahead, the Saints take on the Rams on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Loomis said they are a good football team and the Saints will have to play their "A game" to be competitive.

"They're well coached," Loomis said. "They've got a heck of an offense with a veteran quarterback who's been one of the better players in our league for quite some time and they have weapons in Cooper Kupp and this rookie receiver, Puka (Nacua), they've got a good running back, you know, their offensive line has played well, they've got a player at tight end they can go to, so they are a dangerous team and they can put up a lot of points."

