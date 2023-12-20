New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks win over Giants, 'Thursday Night Football' against Rams

Loomis also discussed Moreau being selected as the Saints' 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner. The Saints general manager said he was right there when Moreau got the diagnosis that he had Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"That is about as shocking information as you can get when you are going through what you think is going to be a routine physical," Loomis said.

Loomis credited the doctors and medical personnel who helped Moreau through his diagnosis.

"But most of all, look, Foster, his mental toughness to get through that and play this season has just been really remarkable and we're all proud of him for that. It's hard to – you can't put yourself in those shoes unless you've been through something like that," he said. "But, he certainly is deserving of the Ed Block Courage Award."

This was Loomis' first appearance on the show since he won his 200th game as Saints general manager when the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers, joining a list of just seven men who have accumulated 200 wins while holding the title of general manager. Loomis was deferential saying he was didn't believe he was even close to that number when he was first told about it.