Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 10

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 13 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.
- New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead continues to hold the top spot among NFC tackles in the third returns of Pro Bowl voting released on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 9. Read more>>>
- Defensive End Cameron Jordan was named as the Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Read more>>>
- Saints players met with local media on following Thursday's practice. You can listen and view media availability here.
- This week's Ochsner Hero of the week is Dr. Yvens Laborde. Dr. Laborde leads Ochsner's Equitable Vaccine Distribution work group to make sure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed safely, efficiently and effectively across the region. View video>>>
- The Saints released an injury report on Thursday afternoon that included seven players. View the full report>>>