Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 10

Saints continue to practice ahead of game against the Jets on Sunday.

Dec 10, 2021 at 10:39 AM
Saints vs Cowboys Week 13: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 13 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

The New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys at home on December 2, 2021.
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare for Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys at home on December 2, 2021.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
  1. New Orleans Saints tackle ﻿Terron Armstead﻿ continues to hold the top spot among NFC tackles in the third returns of Pro Bowl voting released on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 9. Read more>>>
  2. Defensive End ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ was named as the Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Read more>>>
  3. Saints players met with local media on following Thursday's practice. You can listen and view media availability here.
  4. This week's Ochsner Hero of the week is Dr. Yvens Laborde. Dr. Laborde leads Ochsner's Equitable Vaccine Distribution work group to make sure Covid-19 vaccines are distributed safely, efficiently and effectively across the region. View video>>>
  5. The Saints released an injury report on Thursday afternoon that included seven players. View the full report>>>

