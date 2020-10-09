Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 5 vs. Chargers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 5 matchup against the Chargers

Oct 09, 2020 at 09:03 AM
SAINTS-CHARGERS GAME DETAILS:

Following a 35-29 road win at Detroit, the Saints (2-2) return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a Monday Night Football showdown hosting the Chargers (1-3) at 7:15PM CT on ESPN.

The Saints delivered in all phases of the game to secure a win against the Lions and break a two-game losing streak. New Orleans will face-off against an electric Los Angeles offense, led by rookie QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen, as well as a defense with a productive pass rush, conducted by DE Joey Bosa.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: ESPN (WDSU 6 locally)
    Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (color analysts)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst)
  • National Radio: Westwood One
    Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

MOBILE GAME STREAMING

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:

Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund which will support Hurricane Laura relief efforts. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:

Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY

