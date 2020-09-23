Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Week 3 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Packers

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 27, 2020

Sep 23, 2020 at 11:58 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Kamara-NOSGB-1920-092320
Michael C. Hebert/NewOrleans Saints

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will take on the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

New Orleans enters the contest 1-1 after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 34-24 on Monday Night Football at the newly-christened Allegiant Stadium. In addition to the start of playing back-to-back NFC North opponents, the Saints will be facing a team tied for the division lead with Chicago. Green Bay will be looking to build off the momentum of a 42-21 win over Detroit, where QB Aaron Rodgers tossed for two touchdowns.

While the Saints have a 9-16 all-time record against the Packers, New Orleans has won four of the six meetings against Green Bay since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006. Eight of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Payton's arrival, the Saints are 19-9 against NFC North opponents in the regular season.

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: NBC (WDSU 6 locally)

  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analysts) and Michele Tafoya (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analysts) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

FEDEX DOME AT HOME LIVE PREGAME SHOW:
Catch a gameday preview with Caroline Gonzalez and John DeShazier one hour prior to kick-off between the Saints and Packers in Week 3. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

DOME AT HOME:
Can't be at the Dome? Bring gameday home! Whether home or away, make the most of gameday with Dome at Home second screen experience on the Saints mobile app. Huddle up for exclusive content and features including:

  • A new live pre-game show one hour before kickoff
  • Live highlights and entertainment during the game
  • Chance to win $1,000
  • Access to the game day rituals you love, including player intros and countdown to kickoff

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY MERCEDES-BENZ:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following Week 3 against the Saints and Packers on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Mercedes-Benz. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

