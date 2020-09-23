Saints vs Packers 2020 Week 3 Preview

Saints vs Packers| Week 3 Matchup

In their first clash against an NFC North opponent in 2020 and entering a stint where two of their next three games will be at home, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) will host the Green Bay Packers (2-0) on Sunday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

While the Saints have a 9-16 all-time record against the Packers, New Orleans has won four of the six meetings against Green Bay since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006. Eight of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Payton's arrival, the Saints are 19-9 against NFC North opponents in the regular season.

New Orleans enters the contest 1-1 after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 34-24 on Monday Night Football at the newly-christened Allegiant Stadium. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Black and Gold's Week One victim, the NFC South's other club ahead of the winless Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, the Saints will look to a prime time matchup to keep distance in their division.

Through the first two regular season games, the Saints are tied for second in the league in turnover differential (+3). New Orleans has four takeways, two of which are interceptions by CB ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ and S ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ .

Defensively, they are currently ranked eighth in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game. Following another high-intensity effort on Monday night where he posted five solo tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss, DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ leads the team with two takedowns. LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and Janoris Jenkins are tied for the team lead with 14 tackles apiece.

Offensively, RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ leads the club in rushing yards (95), rushing touchdowns (3), receptions (14), receiving yards (146), total touchdowns (4) and total yards from scrimmage (241), following an evening Monday when he led New Orleans in all these categories as he carried 13 times for 79 yards (6.1 avg.) with two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 95 yards for 174 total yards from scrimmage. QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ has completed 44 passes for 472 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.