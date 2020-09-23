Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs Packers 2020 Week 3 Preview
Taking a look at the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers week 2 results as we preview their week 3 matchup
Sep 23, 2020

Saints vs Packers| Week 3 Matchup

In their first clash against an NFC North opponent in 2020 and entering a stint where two of their next three games will be at home, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) will host the Green Bay Packers (2-0) on Sunday Night Football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

While the Saints have a 9-16 all-time record against the Packers, New Orleans has won four of the six meetings against Green Bay since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006. Eight of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less. Since Payton's arrival, the Saints are 19-9 against NFC North opponents in the regular season.

New Orleans enters the contest 1-1 after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 34-24 on Monday Night Football at the newly-christened Allegiant Stadium. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Black and Gold's Week One victim, the NFC South's other club ahead of the winless Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, the Saints will look to a prime time matchup to keep distance in their division.

Through the first two regular season games, the Saints are tied for second in the league in turnover differential (+3). New Orleans has four takeways, two of which are interceptions by CB ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿ and S ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ .

Defensively, they are currently ranked eighth in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game. Following another high-intensity effort on Monday night where he posted five solo tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss, DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ leads the team with two takedowns. LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and Janoris Jenkins are tied for the team lead with 14 tackles apiece.

Offensively, RB ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ leads the club in rushing yards (95), rushing touchdowns (3), receptions (14), receiving yards (146), total touchdowns (4) and total yards from scrimmage (241), following an evening Monday when he led New Orleans in all these categories as he carried 13 times for 79 yards (6.1 avg.) with two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 95 yards for 174 total yards from scrimmage. QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ has completed 44 passes for 472 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

In addition to the start of playing back-to-back NFC North opponents, the Saints will be facing a team tied for the division lead with Chicago. Green Bay will be looking to build off the momentum of a 42-21 win over Detroit, where QB Aaron Rodgers tossed for two touchdowns. RB Aaron Jones is coming off a standout effort with 236 total yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

Saints vs Packers | Week 3 Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020 – 7:20 P.M. (CST)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans, LA
  • TV: NBC (WDSU 6 locally) – Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (sideline)
  • NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One – Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Rod Woodson (color analyst)
  • LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
  • SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

Green Bay Packers | Top Stats in Week 2

  • Aaron Rodgers: 27/55 for 323 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
  • Aaron Jones: 25 carries for 100 yards and 2 catches for 43 yards
  • Davante Adams: 7 catches for 93 yards and 1 TD
  • Blake Martinez: 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 sack, 1 TFL

New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 2

Green Bay Packers | Week 2 Recap vs. the Detroit Lions

The Packers scored a touchdown 14 seconds before halftime and then another just 12 seconds into the third quarter, taking control of what became a 42-21 victory over the Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

"That totally turned the tide," Head Coach Matt LaFleur said of the TDs sandwiching intermission.

The runaway victory appeared like anything but at the start, and it gave the Packers a 2-0 record with two division wins to start the season for the second straight year.

Trailing 14-3 in the earlygoing, the Packers cut it to 14-10 but looked like they'd have to settle for a small halftime deficit. Then a Za'Darius Smith sack and a Lions penalty while backed up gave Green Bay one more shot to score with a minute left before the break.

Injuries are the biggest concern for the Packers as they look ahead to a big Sunday night matchup at New Orleans next week, with center Corey Linsley (hand) and return man and running back Tyler Ervin (concussion evaluation) also leaving the game in addition to Adams.

"We're going to have our hands full," LaFleur said. "We're going to have to hit the reset button and get back to work."

Saints vs Packers | Series history

New Orleans bested Green Bay in the last meeting, 26-17 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 22, 2017, but the Packers lead the all-time series, 16-9. Sean Payton has a 4-1 record against the Packers. New Orleans has a 6-5 record against the Packers in contests played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The last time the clubs met in New Orleans was an October 26, 2014 Sunday Night Football contest at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a 44-23 Saints win where Brees completed 27-of-32 passes (84.4%) for 311 yards, three touchdowns and a 138.4 passer rating. Three of the last five Saints-Packers matchups have been on prime time. New Orleans has a 20-15 record on Sunday Night Football, including 11-1 under Payton.

Week 7: Saints at Packers - Game Action #1

See your Saints in Week 7 action against the Packers on the road.

Saints vs Packers | Statistical Comparison from 2019

Table inside Article
Saints Packers
Record 13-3 13-3
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 28.6 (3t) 22.6 (15)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 21.3 (13) 19.6 (9)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 373.9 (9) 345.5 (18)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 108.6 (16) 112.2 (15)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 265.3 (7) 233.3 (17)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 333.1 (11) 352.6 (18)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 91.3 (4) 120.1 (23)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 241.8 (20) 232.6 (14)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 24.1 (9) 20.8 (25)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 9.2 (6) 4.9 (31)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) +15 (2) +12 (3t)
Penalties 120 100
Penalty Yards 1,036 774
Opp. Penalties 92 97
Opp. Penalty Yards 713 968

Saints vs Packers | Connections

New Orleans QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young in 2017 and spent training camp with the team before being picked up off waivers at the start of the regular season by the Saints. Hill and Packers RB Jamaal Williams were teammates in Green Bay in the 2017 preseason and at Brigham Young.

Packers CB Parry Nickerson prepped at West Jefferson (Harvey, La.) HS and played for Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson who was head coach at Tulane from 2014-15.

Saints Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi is the grandson of legendary Green Bay Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn served on the same Cleveland staff with Green Bay Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine and Special Teams Coordinator Mennenga, while Pettine was Browns head coach.

New Orleans LB ﻿Craig Robertson﻿ played for both Pettine and Mennenga in Cleveland on defense and special teams. Pettine and Green Bay Outside Linebackers Coach Mike Smith tutored Saints LB ﻿Demario Davis﻿ as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2012.

Green Bay Defensive Line Coach Jerry Montgomery went to training camp with the Saints in 2002.

New Orleans Offensive Assistant Declan Doyle is an Iowa City, Iowa native who served as baseball team captain at Iowa Western Community College and served as an offensive student assistant at the University of Iowa as he completed his education.

New Orleans TE ﻿Jared Cook﻿ played for Green Bay in 2016.

Saints K ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ and Packers CB Chandon Sullivan were college teammates at Georgia State.

New Orleans S ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿ and Sullivan were teammates in Philadelphia in 2018.

New Orleans DB ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ and Green Bay C Hunter Bradley, G Ekgton Jenkins and S Will Redmond were college teammates at Mississippi State.

Saints C/G ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and Green Bay G Jon Runyan Jr. were teammates on the offensive line at Michigan and also played with Packers LB Rashan Gary.

Saints C/G ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ and Packers TE Jace Sternberger and DL Kingsley Lake were college teammates at Texas A&M.

New Orleans RB ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ played for Green Bay from 2015-17.

Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball spent six seasons (2002-07) with the Saints in their front office, the final two as Vice President of Football Administration and the first four as Senior Football Administrator.

Saints T ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿ is a Stevens Point native who played at Wisconsin Stevens-Point and then Wisconsin in 2016, where he was a first-team All-American.

Green Bay General Manager Scouting Brian Gutekunst received his first NFL experience in the summer of 1995 when he assisted the Saints coaching staff with the offensive line during training camp in LaCrosse, Wisc.

Saints vs Packers | Series Fast Facts

Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 22 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome

Packers' Largest Margin of Victory: 49 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field

Current Series Streak: Saints have won the last two games, 10/23/14-

Saints' Longest Win Streak: (Tie) Two games, 10/23/14-present, 9/17/06- 11/24/08, 9/14/86- 12/27/87

Packers' Longest Win Streak: Seven games, 11/7/76-11/17/85

Most Points by Saints in a Game: 51 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome

Most Points by Packers in a Game: 52 points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field

Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 80 points, Saints won 51-29 on 11/24/08 at Superdome

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Three points, Packers won 52-3 on 10/9/05 at Lambeau Field

Fewest Points by Packers in a Game: 10 points, Saints won 24-10 on 9/14/86 at Superdome

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 34 points, Saints won 24-10 on 9/14/86 at Superdome

